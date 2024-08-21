Police launch appeal following reports of indecent exposure at nature reserve

North Wales Police officers have launched an appeal for information after reports of a man indecently exposing himself at a nature reserve.

The incidents took place at Penrhos Nature Reserve on several occasions between March and May this year.

On Tuesday, August 13th, the force also received a report a man approaching a woman walking in the same wooded area of Holyhead before proceeding to follow her.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with these incidents and is currently assisting with police enquiries.

Arrest

Detective Constable Leslie Ellis said: “We’re aware of local concerns regarding these incidents and would stress that reports of this nature are rare in Holyhead.

“Additional patrols are being carried out in the area for reassurance purposes.

“Anyone who has information that might assist with our enquiries is asked to get in touch with us.

“I am also asking anyone who was driving in the area of Penrhos Woods on Tuesday, August 13th between 7am and 3pm, and might have captured anything suspicious on dashcam, to contact us.”

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation should contact police via North Wales Police’s website, or by calling 101, quoting reference 24000220257.

