Police launch emergency grab bag scheme for domestic abuse survivors

People in north Wales fleeing domestic abuse will be offered emergency grab bags containing essential items under a scheme aimed at providing immediate support.

North Wales Police has once again partnered with Amazon as part of a national initiative dedicated to delivering crucial support to individuals affected by domestic abuse.

Through this partnership, Amazon has provided 30 emergency grab bags containing essential items for those fleeing abusive situations.

Available for both adults and children, the grab bags contain toiletries, a mobile phone, writing materials, and comfort items designed to offer immediate relief and dignity.

Bags will be kept at stations across the North Wales Police force area and will be handed to domestic abuse survivors who’ve fled and have no belongings.

The initiative forms part of North Wales Police’s continued commitment to safeguarding victims and ensuring they receive the right support at the earliest opportunity.

Detective Sergeant Sally White said: “We are incredibly grateful to Amazon for their generosity. This donation will help us provide practical support to some of the most vulnerable people in our communities at a time when they need it most.

“This will assist officers to provide an excellent service to victims of domestic abuse in line with our force priorities.

“The grab bags offer more than essential supplies—they send a powerful message that survivors are seen, valued, and not alone.

“Leaving an abusive relationship can be one of the most frightening and difficult decisions a person will ever make. Victims often leave with nothing more than the clothes they’re wearing, so having immediate access to essentials can make a significant difference during those first critical hours.

“Our message to anyone experiencing domestic abuse is clear: you are not alone. Please reach out to the police, and we will work closely with trusted safeguarding partners to ensure you receive the protection and care you deserve.”

An Amazon spokesperson added: “We are proud to support North Wales Police in their efforts to protect and safeguard victims of domestic abuse. We hope these grab bags provide some comfort and practical assistance to those facing incredibly difficult circumstances.”

If there is immediate danger, always call 999. If speaking will cause greater risk, use the Silent Solution by calling 999 and pressing 55 when prompted.

For non-emergency advice or to report domestic abuse, contact North Wales Police by calling 101 or via the force website.

The National Domestic Abuse Helpline is available 24 hours a day on 0808 2000 247 and offers confidential support to anyone affected by domestic abuse.

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