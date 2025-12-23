Police launch festive season operation to tackle crime and antisocial behaviour

Amelia Jones

Police teams across Wales have begun a winter operation aimed at reducing crime and antisocial behaviour during the festive period.

As part of the Home Office’s Winter of Action campaign, Dyfed-Powys Police is working with partner agencies to focus on crime ‘hotspots’ in towns across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys.

The operation will see increased patrols in town centres and night-time economy areas, with officers targeting shop theft, street crime, and antisocial behaviour.

Police will also be engaging directly with local businesses and communities, while continuing work to address violence against women and girls, as well as alcohol-related disorder.

The winter campaign is being supported by Operation Ivydene, a dedicated initiative launched in 2024 to tackle antisocial behaviour. The operation received almost £500,000 in funding from the Home Office, supported by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Inspector Darren Crockford said: “Our aim is to build upon what we have gathered and learned from year one. Whilst we are still working towards the original aim of reducing ASB, there is now an added emphasis on reducing serious violent crime, knife crime and retail crime.”

Community feedback continues to play a central role in shaping the operation. During its first year, officers carried out more than 6,300 surveys with residents, workers and visitors in hotspot areas.

Inspector Crockford said the responses had provided “invaluable data” to help police understand concerns and tailor patrols more effectively

Alongside town centre operations, Roads Policing Units are also increasing patrols over the festive period, with a focus on drink and drug driving.

Dyfed-Powys Police are responsible for policing more than 8,500 miles of roads across the force area. Officers are urging drivers to make responsible choices and not feel pressured into driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.