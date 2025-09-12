Police launch investigation into possible neglect at care home

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Police are probing possible neglect at a care home that was taken over by new operators in December last year.

An inspection report had uncovered “significant concerns” with a follow up identifying only “limited progress” in addressing them while there has been an order preventing further admissions to the home.

Social workers are also trying to find alternative homes for current residents at the Arthur Jenkins Care Home, in Blaenavon, with Torfaen Borough Council stating it has “no assurance that is a safe service at this current time”.

It said police were notified following a multi-agency response to the critical report issued by Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) in May and the follow up inspection in August that identified “further serious concerns” at the home run by private firm Spectrum Healthcare.

Investigation

A council spokesman said: “As part of the multiagency response to concerns raised by Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) regarding the quality of care at Arthur Jenkins Residential Home, Gwent Police were notified.

“In response, Gwent Police have launched an investigation to establish whether any criminal offences have been committed.”

Gwent Police said it received a referral from Torfaen council, on August 19, “regarding concerns of neglect in Arthur Jenkins residential home, Blaenavon.”

It is understood August 19 was the second day of the reinspection by CIW.

It had issued four Priority Action Notices to the home due to “significant concerns” identified in the May inspection when it also prevented any further admissions while the council commenced its Escalating Concerns Process.

‘Limited progress’

The latest inspection in August identified “limited progress” in addressing these issues and the council also said inspectors “identified further serious concerns, relating to the wellbeing and safety of individuals, overall quality of care and support, and leadership and management.”

The council spokesman said: “Following the most recent CIW inspection, the council, who commissioned Spectrum to deliver the service at the Arthur Jenkins care home have no assurance that is a safe service at this current time.

“Therefore, it is our statutory duty to safeguard the wellbeing of the residents, and the council has started the process of finding alternative homes with the families and residents of Arthur Jenkins.”

Councillor David Daniels, Torfaen’s cabinet member for adult services, said: “The safety and wellbeing of residents is our absolute priority.

“The council’s Commissioning and Adult Care management team are in the home seven days a week to support residents and staff throughout this process and are currently reviewing each person’s individual needs in conjunction with healthcare professionals.

“We understand how extremely distressing and worrying this situation must be for families, staff and everyone concerned about the wellbeing of residents at Arthur Jenkins Residential Home.

“We will continue working with Care Inspectorate Wales, colleagues in Blaenau Gwent and the responsible individual for Arthur Jenkins care home to ensure residents receive the care and support they need and deserve.”

The CIW report in May said “care and support” and “leadership and management” at the home required “significant improvement” while “well-being” needed “improvement” but did say the “environment” was “good”.

Failings

Among the failings it identified were “safe staff recruitment and vetting processes” and “significant findings which put people at immediate and serious risk of harm or neglect”.

This was due to “ineffective governance and quality assurance arrangements” which “failed to identify or manage significant risks to people’s wellbeing and safety”.

The inspectors also found medicines weren’t managed or stored appropriately and not all staff were suitably trained.

They also said residents and families praised the care they receive and said care workers “treat them with dignity, respect, and kindness”.

Detective Chief Inspector Shelley Comley, leading the Gwent Police investigation, said: “We understand that allegations of this nature can cause concern and upset within our communities. We take these reports very seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation.

“The investigation is in the very early stages and so you may see our officers in the area and at the residential home carrying out enquiries. If you have any information that you think might help our investigation, please come forward to report.”

Previous operators Hafod announced in September last year it intended closing the Arthur Jenkins home and Torfaen council stepped in to try and find a new operator with Spectrum Healthcare appointed in December 2024.

Anyone with information can contact Gwent Police on 101 or via its website or by sending a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2500266736