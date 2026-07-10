Police launch murder inquiry after death of Ann Widdecombe

David Hughes, Press Association Political Editor

Former minister Ann Widdecombe died in a “nasty, horrific attack” and murder detectives have launched a hunt for a “clearly dangerous” white male suspect.

The ex-Tory prisons minister, who was 78, later became a Brexit Party MEP and subsequently a Reform UK spokeswoman.

She also found fame outside politics after starring in Strictly Come Dancing.

A manhunt has been launched for a white male believed to be responsible, police said.

Ms Widdecombe, who appeared on Talk radio on Wednesday, lived in Haytor, near Newton Abbott in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to an address in Haytor at 11.40am on Thursday and found Miss Widdecombe dead, having sustained serious injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Ilona Rosson said: “This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Ann Widdecombe at this difficult time.

“Our murder inquiry is in its early stages but moving at a significant pace. We are deploying all of the necessary resources to find out exactly what has happened and to locate the person responsible who we believe to be a white male.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said it was important to “rise above any political differences” and focus on catching Miss Widdecombe’s killer.

Speaking to reporters at Chequers he said he would not speculate on any potential motive but urged the public to help catch the “clearly dangerous” suspect.

Sir Keir said: “I think this is really important that this is a moment where we rise above any political differences, the political divide, and say the single most important thing at the moment is that all of us and the public help the police identify the individual suspected and make sure he’s arrested as quickly as possible.

“He’s clearly dangerous, and I implore everybody who’s got any information in relation to him to help the police with their inquiries, get him into police custody.”

The Prime Minister said he had spoken to his expected successor Andy Burnham, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and Reform UK’s Nigel Farage about the case.

Mrs Badenoch said: “Ann Widdecombe was a very fun and feisty woman who spoke her mind and she was 78-years-old, she was an elderly woman.

“I don’t understand how someone could do something so horrific to an elderly person. It was a nasty, horrific attack and my heart is breaking for her family.”

‘Distressing’

The Home Secretary urged the public not to speculate, describing the circumstances as “extremely distressing”.

In a post on X, Shabana Mahmood said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Ann Widdecombe. The circumstances of her death are extremely distressing and my thoughts are with Ann’s family and loved ones.

“Ann’s dedication to public service was decades long, and she was a true servant of her constituents.

“I have spoken to the Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall police today. The Home Office stands ready to provide whatever support they need with their ongoing investigation.

“I urge everyone to avoid speculation and allow the police investigation to progress.”

Miss Widdecombe’s management firm Cloud 9 urged people with information to contact the police and said: “We are absolutely devastated by this news following a very traumatic and upsetting 24 hours.”