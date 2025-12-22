Police launch new appeal for information on brutal 2002 assault in Grangetown

A new appeal has been launched for information about the brutal assault on Leon Adams in Grangetown more than two decades ago, as detectives and his family continue to seek justice.

Mr Adams was just 24 years old when he was attacked outside Grangetown railway station in Cardiff on 14 February 2002.

He was left unconscious following what police have described as a “callous and barbaric” assault and was also robbed of his wages.

The attack caused catastrophic brain injuries, leaving him in need of 24-hour care for the remainder of his life.

He died on Boxing Day 2024 aged 47. An inquest later concluded that the brain injury he sustained during the 2002 assault was a contributing factor in his death.

Despite extensive police investigations over the past 23 years, no one has been brought to justice and the case remains unsolved.

South Wales Police is now renewing its appeal, supported by a personal plea from Leon’s mother and the announcement of a substantial reward.

The charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information that leads to the conviction of those responsible for the attack.

Detective Superintendent Mark O’Shea of South Wales Police said Leon had effectively been “left for dead” outside the station. He said officers believed the answers still lay within the local community.

“I’m sure there are people who know who assaulted Leon that day,” he said. “We’ve had some recent anonymous contact this year with information about the assault, and I would urge those individuals in particular to come forward.

“This is about doing the right thing for Leon’s family, especially his mother, who deserves answers and closure after all these years.”

Devastating impact

Leon’s mother, Angela Main, described the devastating impact the attack had on her family. She said she felt she had lost her son twice – once on the night of the assault, and again when he died more than two decades later.

“I had the son who lived for 24 and a half years with a normal life, who loved computers and drawing,” she said. “And then one day, I just didn’t have him. All I had was someone in a persistent vegetative state.

“The police can’t do any more unless the person who knows what happened comes forward. Leon wanted to know who did this to him. I want to know for his sake and for our family’s. Please, just tell somebody.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact South Wales Police or Crimestoppers anonymously.