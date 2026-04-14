Police launch probe after Senedd candidate’s hate speech uncovered by Nation.Cymru

Warning: This article contains highly offensive racist, homophobic and anti-semitic language.

Emily Price

South Wales Police has launched an investigation after a Nation.Cymru probe uncovered a disturbing website linked to a Senedd election candidate calling for violence against Jewish people, women and Plaid Cymru politicians.

Last week, a Jewish family living in the Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg constituency contacted us to raise concerns about the “revolting and worrying” views of independent candidate William Jeffreys.

We discovered that a website associated with Jeffreys included writings that expressed overtly racist, antisemitic, and misogynistic views, including praise for the Ku Klux Klan, Hitler and the Nazis’ murder of Jewish people, and arguments advocating for violence against women.

Jeffreys wrote that he was originally from the village of Ystalyfera in Neath – but was also “a veteran of Bethnal Green in London and Luton in Bedfordshire”.

Announcing his attempt to secure a seat in the “Senate” at the May 7 vote, the born again Christian wrote: “This is not the Jewnited Kingdom this is the Welsh Fatherland. Nobody has the right to come here and dictate to us.

“Yet that is precisely what is happening as teeming multitudes of foreigners spill over from England and further afield in a bid to take control of our minds and, our money.”

In another highly offensive article about German dictator Adolf Hitler, Jeffreys wrote: “Anyone who murders a Jew is doing the world a favour. In the circumstances, who could possibly blame the Nazis for what they did to the Jews?”

Calling for Welsh people to fight back against the “evil nonsense of political correctness” Jeffreys branded travellers “benefits scroungers” and Jewish people “parasites”.

He asserted that most lesbians were Jewish, and wrote that women who worked in offices “deserve a damn good slap across the face” for refusing to “accept their rightful station in life.”

‘Immigrants’

In one article, Jeffreys wrote: “There are now too many women involved in politics and too many men hiding behind women’s skirts, afraid to speak out against the ludicrous decrees of the equalised state.

“And not only have women been placed on a pedestal that they do not deserve, homosexuals and immigrants a great many of whom are Jewish are also being given the VIP treatment.”

In another shocking essay, Jeffreys claimed that Jewish people were the reason some men suffer from erectile dysfunction.

He wrote: “Jews are not all circumcised but a large number of them are. The condition of not having a foreskin makes them jealous and angry, causing them to secretly lash out at Gentiles in fits of cursing.

“Indeed, it is no exaggeration to say that the Jews curse their way through life.”

Pornography

He also penned a rant claiming that people who look at pornography “have their thinking influenced by demons” and said that women are the reason some men “fall into the sin of homosexuality”.

Jeffreys wrote: “Women and also men are taking lewd photographs of themselves, showing off these selfies to their friends and posting them online to find sexual partners for themselves.

“Women should know that they are putting temptation in the path of men that can lead men to commit sexual crime against women.”

The independent candidate mentioned in several articles that he had previously worked for two NHS trusts in London, and that he was dismissed from one following a dispute with a female colleague.

‘Washerwoman’

In essays about Welsh speakers, Jeffreys claimed he had been assaulted by a family in Neath and reprimanded by teachers when he was a schoolboy because he didn’t know how to speak Welsh.

In another article, he claimed that when he had worked at the DVLA he was “rammed” in the chest by a female Welsh-language translator but that no action was taken against her because she was a Welsh speaker.

In another disturbing rant Jeffreys said that Plaid Cymru candidates “deserve the rope not the vote”.

He wrote: “They don’t care about the people of Wales so much as keeping up appearances.

“Only the other day a Welsh washerwoman spoke out against a Senator who had called the Chinese chinkies as though that made her own party superior to all the others.

“Is there no end to the hypocrisy? Talk about Welsh twits! They make you ashamed to be Welsh. They deserve the rope not the vote.”

He added: “Welsh language speakers have taken to the new-fangled values like ducks to water and are intent upon imposing their stupid ideas upon the rest of us.

“If we allow them to rule over us it won’t be long before coloured people gain what Enoch Powell referred to as the whip hand over the white population.

“Our lives won’t be worth living. There will be poofs behind every desk, teaching in every classroom, ni**ers dancing in the streets and raping white women in subways, soaring street crime, drugs and gang warfare and all the other evils commonly associated with the multiculture.

“And they think they can supress criticism and silence racial hatred by shouts of racist! Fascist and Nazi. Not a chance. Call a spade a spade. If you vote for any of the mainstream political parties you will live to regret it.”

Police

Some of the material published on Jeffreys website was so disturbing that Nation.Cymru felt compelled to report it to South Wales Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: “South Wales Police has received allegations of malicious communications which is being treated as a hate crime and an investigation is ongoing.”

We also made the Electoral Commission aware of our findings.

The independent body which oversees elections does not have any regulatory role in relation to the content of campaign material published by Senedd election candidates.

The Commission produces guidance alongside the police, including a code of conduct for campaigners, which is shared with all parties and independent candidates.

Concerns about the content or nature of campaign material should be directed to the police, who will then take a decision whether to investigate.

Wales’ four police forces have appointed senior single points of contact who are in regular contact with the Commission and the independent body can raise individual concerns about candidates as they arise.