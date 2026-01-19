Police launch renewed investigation into forest murder mystery

Police have renewed their investigation into the murder of an unidentified man whose remains were discovered in Clocaenog Forest more than a decade ago.

The case is being re-examined by the Major Crime Review Team at North Wales Police, as advances in DNA technology offer fresh hope of finally identifying the victim and establishing who was responsible for his death.

The remains were found in November 2015 during a stage of the Wales GB Rally, after a spectator came across fragments of a human skull in woodland near Conwy. A forensic examination at the scene led to the recovery of near-complete skeletal remains.

Subsequent analysis revealed the man had been dead for more than 10 years before the discovery and had suffered a violent death. From the outset, officers treated the case as a murder investigation.

Despite extensive forensic work, detailed enquiries and multiple high-profile media appeals, the victim has never been identified.

Detectives have, however, been able to build a profile of the man. He is believed to have been born before 1950 and to have died sometime between 2004 and 2011. He was likely of Caucasian descent, stood between 5ft 8in and 5ft 10½in tall, and was well built. Evidence suggests he suffered from longstanding back problems and was missing several teeth prior to his death.

More than a decade on, officers believe developments in DNA analysis could unlock new lines of enquiry, including the possibility of identifying relatives through expanded databases.

Detective Superintendent Mark Pierce, who leads the Major Crime Review Team, said the man had not been forgotten.

“This man was someone’s family member or friend, and we believe there will be people out there who recognise him,” he said.

“Even the smallest piece of information could be crucial in helping us identify him and understand what happened. We hope that the more comprehensive resources now available will finally allow us to establish this man’s identity. This is the first step in finding out who is responsible for the injuries inflicted.”

Police have also commissioned a series of reconstructed facial images showing how the man may have looked in his 50s, 60s and 70s, based on forensic evidence.

“We are urging anyone who might recognise the man in these images, or who has any information that could assist the investigation, to come forward,” Det Supt Pierce added.

“This includes anyone who knew someone who went missing during the mid-2000s and matches the description.”

Operation Tractile

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Wales Police via 101 or through the force’s website, quoting Operation Tractile.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers via its website or by calling 0800 555 111. Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information provided directly to the charity that leads to those responsible for the murder. The reward is available for three months and will expire on 16 April 2026.