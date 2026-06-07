Police launch safety campaign as motorcycle deaths double

Mark Mansfield

Motorcycle deaths on north Wales roads more than doubled last year, prompting police to launch a renewed road safety campaign targeting riders and drivers.

Figures released by North Wales Police show that 12 motorcyclists and one pillion passenger were killed on the region’s roads in 2025, compared with six motorcyclists killed in 2024.

The force also recorded a 38.8% increase in serious motorcycle casualties over the same period.

In response, North Wales Police has launched Operation Apex, a seasonal road safety campaign running from spring until autumn, when the number of motorcyclists on the roads is at its highest.

The operation will focus on high-visibility patrols along routes identified as collision hotspots, alongside engagement with riders at popular motorcycle meeting points.

Chief Inspector Rob Rands said motorcyclists remained among the most vulnerable road users.

“Sadly, motorcyclists are amongst the most vulnerable groups of road users, and they are at a higher risk of injury and collision than other road users,” he said.

“Although a motorcyclist may not be at fault, their vulnerability invariably means that they suffer more serious injuries in a collision.”

The campaign coincides with the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s annual two-wheel operation, which runs from June 1 to June 14 and aims to improve road safety for motorcyclists and other road users.

Police say the operation is not solely focused on riders, but will also target dangerous driving behaviour by motorists.

Officers from the Roads Crime Unit will patrol key routes throughout the summer and will be supported by the National Police Air Service helicopter, which will help identify areas where motorcyclists are gathering and where dangerous or anti-social riding is taking place.

Sergeant Leigh McCann said the force would continue to take action against dangerous road users.

“Whilst the vast majority of motorists ride or drive appropriately, we will continue to target, with a view to prosecution, all those that ride or drive dangerously, at excess speed, overtake on solid white lines or commit any other road traffic offences,” he said.

The latest figures suggest riders themselves were responsible for a growing proportion of serious collisions. Between January and April this year, 72.3% of motorcycle collisions involved riders who were considered to have caused or contributed to the crash, compared with 22.7% involving drivers.

Protective clothing

Police are urging motorcyclists to ride within their capabilities, wear appropriate protective clothing and travel at speeds suitable for road and weather conditions.

Motorists are also being encouraged to be more aware of motorcycles, particularly at junctions, roundabouts and when turning right, circumstances that police say have featured in a number of serious collisions.

“Behind every casualty will be a family who are expecting them to come home,” Chief Inspector Rands said.

“This campaign isn’t about spoiling people’s fun but encourages riders and drivers to be safe and competent with the aim of reducing the number of collisions.”