Police launch summer crackdown to tackle anti-social behaviour at popular beachfront

Nation.Cymru staff

Police and partner organisations have launched a summer initiative aimed at preventing anti-social behaviour at one of Wales’s busiest seaside destinations.

Operation Adriatic has returned to Aberavon Seafront, bringing together South Wales Police, Neath Port Talbot Council, Safer Neath Port Talbot, the RNLI and other agencies in an effort to keep the beachfront safe during the busy summer months.

The operation focuses on preventing anti-social behaviour and ensuring the seafront remains an enjoyable place for residents and visitors.

As part of the initiative, police will have powers to issue Section 35 dispersal notices on selected occasions throughout the summer.

The notices allow officers to require people involved in anti-social behaviour to leave the area.

The dispersal zone covers the entire beach, including the Small Beach and North Pier, as well as the promenade and surrounding areas stretching from businesses such as Remo’s and Franco’s to Baglan Bay Beach and its dunes.

South Wales Police said the operation would focus on early intervention and partnership working to prevent problems from escalating.

Inspector Andrew Price said: “Op Adriatic works to prevent any issues of anti-social behaviour before they happen.

“Alongside partners, this multi-agency approach will see us engage with the public to promote a shared responsibility to keep the beach safe and clear of any form of illegal activity.

“By combining our resources with those of our partners, we have the ability to prevent issues from escalating and support local residents who are affected.”

Aberavon Seafront attracts thousands of visitors each year, particularly during periods of warm weather and school holidays.

Operation Adriatic has become a regular part of summer policing regime in the area, with officers and partner agencies increasing their presence to tackle issues ranging from anti-social behaviour to public safety concerns.

South Wales Police is encouraging anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour at the seafront or elsewhere to report it here.