Police launch summer drink and drug driving crackdown

Nation.Cymru staff

North Wales Police has launched a summer crackdown on drink and drug drivers following a rise in arrests for motorists driving under the influence.

The force said officers from its Roads Crime Unit are carrying out enhanced patrols across the region throughout the summer, warning motorists there is “no excuse” for getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol or taking drugs.

The campaign comes as warmer weather, major sporting events including the World Cup, and an increase in barbecues and outdoor social gatherings are expected to bring more drivers onto the roads.

Last year, North Wales Police made 883 arrests for drink-driving offences and a further 1,317 for drug-driving offences. Both figures were higher than in 2024, when officers made 838 drink-drive arrests and 1,146 drug-drive arrests.

The force said it had already made a number of recent arrests during the current campaign, with officers encountering impaired drivers at various times of the day and night.

Inspector Leigh Evans, of the Roads Crime Unit, said drink and drug driving remained one of the “Fatal Five” offences that continue to contribute to serious and fatal collisions.

He said: “Drink and drug driving remains one of the Fatal Five offences and continues to be a significant factor in serious and fatal collisions on our roads. While many people enjoy socialising during the warmer weather and major sporting events, we want to make it clear that if you choose to drive whilst under the influence of drink or drugs, you are putting lives at risk, and you can expect to be caught.

“We’re also reminding people not to underestimate the ‘morning after’ effect. You may feel fine the next day, but alcohol and drugs can remain in your system far longer than many people realise. If you’ve been drinking heavily the night before, there is a real possibility you could still be over the limit when you get behind the wheel the following morning.

“Our Roads Crime Unit officers are out across North Wales 24 hours a day, carrying out intelligence-led patrols and roadside checks. We will continue to target those who pose the greatest risk to other road users and take robust action against offenders.”

The force said alcohol and drugs can significantly impair judgement, reaction times and concentration, increasing the risk of a collision.

Anyone convicted of drink or drug driving can face an unlimited fine, a driving ban, imprisonment and a criminal record.

North Wales Police is also urging members of the public to report anyone they suspect of driving while under the influence by calling 101, reporting online or anonymously through Crimestoppers. In an emergency, people should dial 999.