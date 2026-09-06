Police make 200 arrests in major crackdown on crime and anti-social behaviour

Nation.Cymru staff

Police have made 200 arrests in a south Wales city during a major operation targeting crime and anti-social behaviour.

Since launching in July, Gwent Police officers and partners have targeted repeat offenders, carried out drug warrants, disrupted criminal activity, recovered stolen vehicles and increased high-visibility patrols in areas of Newport affected by crime and disorder as part of Operation Krypton.

Operation Krypton has brought together Gwent Police, Newport City Council, Hedyn and other partners to improve safety and confidence across the city.

Alongside the 200 arrests, officers have executed drug warrants, recovered stolen cars and motorbikes, seized vehicles linked to offending, carried out stop searches, tackled anti-social behaviour through dispersal powers and Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) enforcement, and combated the anti-social use of off-road vehicles.

Joint enforcement activity has also been carried out with Newport City Council’s Trading Standards team, including action against businesses suspected of selling illegal vapes.

Longer-term interventions, including the introduction, review and enforcement of Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs), have helped prevent repeat offending and improve community safety.

Those arrested have been linked to a range of offences, including drug supply, burglary, assault, public order and road-related offences. A number have since been charged and are awaiting sentencing.

33-year-old Nicole Clarke was jailed for nine months after admitting burglary and theft offences committed in Newport city centre.

Clarke was identified by officers working on Operation Krypton following a burglary at a business on Millennium Walk and a theft from a shop on Cambrian Road. She was sentenced at Newport Magistrates’ Court on 2 September.

Superintendent Esyr Jones, neighbourhood policing for Gwent Police, said:”Reaching 200 arrests is a significant milestone and demonstrates the impact that proactive policing and partnership working can have on tackling crime and anti-social behaviour.

“Since July, officers and partners have taken action against those causing the most harm in our communities, while also recovering stolen vehicles, carrying out warrants and addressing anti-social behaviour.

“We’ve recently seen an increase in burglary offences in Newport, and officers have worked tirelessly to identify suspects, make arrests and secure charges against many of those we believe are responsible. Recent court outcomes, including the imprisonment of Nicole Clarke for burglary and theft offences committed in the city centre, are welcomed and show the positive results this work is delivering.

“While Operation Krypton began as a focused initiative, the proactive approach we’ve taken is now part of our day-to-day policing activity.

“We’re also continuing to invest in neighbourhood policing, ensuring our teams remain visible, accessible and focused on the issues that matter most to local people.

“Through targeted enforcement, problem-solving and community engagement, we’re committed to making Newport a safer place to live, work and visit.”

Residents will also have the opportunity to hear more about the work being carried out and raise concerns affecting their communities at upcoming public engagement events and community meetings involving officers and partner agencies.

During these events, officers will be encouraging people to sign up to Neighbourhood Matters, Gwent Police’s free-to-join community messaging and engagement system.

These conversations will help shape future activity and ensure local priorities continue to inform policing and partnership action.

If you see anything suspicious while you’re out and about, call the police on 101, message Gwent Police on their Facebook or X social media channels, or report it online.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online. If a crime is in progress, or if it’s an emergency and you need police assistance immediately, always dial 999.

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