Police make renewed appeal on 37th birthday of man missing since 2012

Police have made a renewed appeal for information about a missing man on what would have been his 37th birthday.

Kyle Vaughan was 24 when he disappeared in Newbridge, Gwent, on December 30 2012, with the last known sighting at 11.45 pm.

Mystery surrounds his whereabouts after his crashed car was found abandoned on the A467 between Crosskeys and Risca, prompting detectives to launch a murder investigation.

Extensive investigation

Detective Chief Superintendent Andrew Tuck, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our ongoing inquiries into what happened to Kyle before his disappearance is one of our most extensive investigations to date.

“Detectives working in our major incident team continue to investigate any information that the public passes onto us in relation to Kyle, both before and after his last-known sighting.

“We remain in regular contact with Kyle’s family.

“They have never given up hope of finding out what happened to him and we will follow up any lines of inquiry that emerge to answer those questions that his family still has.

“I’m urging members of the public to contact us with any details they have, no matter how minor it may seem to assist our investigation, please come forward.”

Jabbers

Mr Vaughan’s mother Mary died in 2018, having had advanced liver cancer for several years.

The factory worker, known to his friends as Jabbers, was last seen at his home in Newbridge. Later that same night, his damaged silver Peugeot 306 was found on the A467.

It was not clear whether Mr Vaughan had been driving the vehicle but police said they were confident he would have been able to walk away from the collision.

A total of eight people were arrested on suspicion of offences in connection with Mr Vaughan’s disappearance but all were released without charge.

If you have any information which could help, call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, online at www.gwent.police.uk or via email [email protected], quoting log reference 397 30/12/12.

There is also a section of the major incident police portal (MIPP) where the public can submit information, dedicated to the investigation into Kyle’s disappearance which can be found here.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously with details on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.

