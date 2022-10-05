Police monitor west Wales coast after ‘significant quantity’ of drugs washed up

Police are continuing to monitor the sea on the Ceredigion coast following the discovery of a significant quantity of what is thought to be cocaine, washed up on the shore at the weekend.

After the discovery, Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Enquiries are being undertaken to establish how such an unusually large amount of the controlled drug came to wash up on the Welsh shore, following recent storms.

“The precise quantity is still being established and at this time no-one has been arrested in relation to this matter.”

It was initially understood the drugs had been found at one spot on the coast, but police have now stated there were two locations.

Neither location has been made public by police.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Following this weekend’s recovery of class A drugs, which were found at two sites along the Ceredigion coast after storms, officers are monitoring the water ahead of further adverse weather later this week.

“This is a precautionary measure in the event that there may be further packages still at sea.”

Police have this advice for any west Wales beachcombers who find a suspicious package: “Officers are stressing the importance of notifying police immediately if you find a package, or know of anyone who has.

“The contents shouldn’t be touched, and partner agencies have been briefed this morning of the risks associated with the possession of this find.

“Work is ongoing to establish how the bundles came to land ashore here and who they may belong to.”

