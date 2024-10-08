Police name husband and wife found dead in Cardiff house

A husband and wife found dead at a property in Cardiff have been named by police.

Christine Jefferies, 72, and Stephen Jefferies, 74, were found dead at a house in Morfa Crescent, Trowbridge, at about 2.50pm on Saturday, South Wales Police said.

Detectives are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with their deaths.

A rifle was recovered from the property and a dog was also found dead at the address.

Tragic

Detective Chief Inspector Lianne Rees, from the force, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Christine and Stephen Jeffries at this difficult time.

“Extensive enquiries are continuing as we establish the tragic events which took place on Saturday.

“I would like to thank the community for their continued support and understanding while we progress the investigation.”

The family continue to be supported and updated, police said.

