Police name woman believed to have died in South Wales shooting

A woman who was shot dead in a residential street in South Wales is believed to be Joanne Penney, police have said.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting in Llys Illtyd, Talbot Green, at about 6.10pm on Sunday.

Officers and paramedics attended and a 40-year-old woman was found with serious injuries.

She died at the scene and a 42-year-old man from Talbot Green was arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Monday evening, South Wales Police said the victim is believed to be Joanne Penney but formal identification has not yet taken place.

Specialist officers

Ms Penney’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, a spokeswoman said.

“We would ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time,” she added.

Police confirmed that the suspect remains in custody, while crime scenes are in place to gather evidence.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ceri Hughes said: “I want to reassure the local community that a team of experienced detectives and specialist staff are continuing to work at pace to piece together the events of last night including recovering CCTV.”

She appealed for anyone with dashcam footage from journeys into the Talbot Green area between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Sunday to submit it to police online.

Ms Hughes added: “I understand that those living in Talbot Green will be concerned and residents will see an increased police presence in the area both as part of the investigation and to reassure the community.”

‘Deeply moved’

Alex Davies-Jones, Labour MP for Pontypridd, said she had been “deeply moved” by tributes to Ms Penney from her loved ones.

“Last night, a woman’s life was tragically cut short,” the MP said.

“Her name was Joanne Penney. She will be mourned by our whole community.

“I am in close contact with the police regarding the investigation and am grateful an arrest was made swiftly. I have also raised the case with the UK minister for policing and crime prevention.

“I have been deeply moved seeing the tributes from Joanne’s friends. May she rest in peace.”

Earlier on Monday, neighbours took flowers to the cordon surrounding the property where the incident took place.

They told of their shock, with some describing how they heard a gunshot.

Tyler Davis received calls after the incident and came out of his home to find emergency services in the street.

“A lot of people are concerned about living here. We don’t feel safe,” he said.

“There are a lot of good, decent people here. We shouldn’t be waking up to this. It’s crazy.”

Gunshot

He said his neighbour had his window open at the time and heard a gunshot.

One woman, who lives near the property, walked to lay two bunches of flowers outside.

She said: “You couldn’t wish for a lovelier person. She was a lovely woman.”

A number of residents told of their concerns about the area, including allegations of drug problems.

Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough councillor Sarah Jane Davies posted on Facebook that she had spoken to the police and crime commissioner and raised “the concerns of residents”.

“It is important we avoid speculation at the time to enable the police to progress their investigations to provide answers to the many questions the community have in respect of this very serious incident,” Ms Davies added.

She said the shooting was the second serious incident in six weeks, referencing an alleged attack at Talbot Green Police Station on January 31.

Ms Davies said council leader Andrew Morgan and Alex Davies, the MP for Pontypridd, “appreciate and understand the real concerns in the local area”.

In a statement, Mr Morgan thanked emergency services for responding to the incident and for their professionalism.

He said: “This is a terrible situation, and I want to express my deepest sympathies to the family of the woman who sadly died.”

Police asked for people with information or footage, such as CCTV or dashcam, to contact the force using the occurrence number 2500075709.

