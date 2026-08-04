Police offer £20,000 reward in Primrose Hill stabbing investigation

Mathilde Grandjean, Press Association

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old student in a north London park have offered a £20,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of a man they “urgently wish to trace”.

The Metropolitan Police have also appealed directly to 22-year-old suspect Jordan Asije, urging him to “do the right thing” and hand himself in.

The force released a picture of Mr Asije on Tuesday morning, adding he is known to frequent north London.

Finbar Sullivan, a filmmaking student, was stabbed to death during a fight in Primrose Hill in the early evening on Tuesday April 7. He was the son of Merthyr-born Chris Sullivan, a musician and founder of influential 1980s band Blue Rondo a la Turk.

Another man in his 20s also suffered injuries, which were not life-threatening or life-changing, police said.

Detective Inspector Andy Griffin, who is leading the investigation, said: “Jordan, if you are reading this, I urge you to do the right thing and hand yourself in at the nearest police station.

“I also want to make it clear that anyone knowingly assisting Jordan to evade arrest, or harbouring him, may be committing a criminal offence and can expect to be investigated and dealt with robustly.”

The Met said Mr Asije is not believed to pose a threat to the public but added that he should not be approached.

Anyone who sees him should call police on 999 instead, or call 101 quoting reference CAD 6448/07APR26.

Mr Griffin added: “My thoughts remain with Finbar’s family following their truly devastating loss.

“We have made significant progress in understanding the events that led to his tragic death and our enquiries continue.

“As part of this work, a reward of up to £20,000 is now being offered to encourage the public to help us arrest everyone we believe was involved in the murder.

“No piece of information is too small and what may appear insignificant to you, could prove vital to our enquiries.”

Three men – 27-year-old Oliuwadamilola Ogunyankinnu, 25-year-old Alexis Bidace, and Ernest Boateng, also 25 – have already been charged with Mr Sullivan’s murder.

A fourth man, 18-year-old Khalid Abdulqadir, has been charged with grievous bodily harm.

Ogunyankinnu, Bidace and Boateng, all from Enfield, and Abdulqadir from Camden, have all been remanded into custody.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.