Police officer acquitted of sexual assault to face misconduct process

Claire Hayhurst, Press Association

A police officer acquitted of two counts of sexual assault will now face misconduct proceedings.

Fiona Anderson, 33, was found not guilty of the two charges against her by a jury at Bristol Crown Court.

She had been charged with sexually assaulting a woman following a night-out in Cardiff in 2018.

The officer, who serves with Devon and Cornwall Police, has been suspended since her arrest in 2023.

In a statement, the force said: “We acknowledge the outcome reached by the court and thank all those involved in the investigation and judicial process.

“The criminal case has now concluded. However, the officer remains subject to an ongoing misconduct process under police conduct regulations.

“It would therefore be inappropriate to comment further on the specific circumstances of the case while those proceedings are continuing.”

Anderson, from Exeter, was accused of forcing herself on the complainant after getting into her bed.

Giving evidence, she told jurors she was “very drunk” and could not remember much of what happened that night.

She denied any non-consensual sexual activity with the complainant.

The complainant told the jury that Anderson had said: “I know the law and I need you to say yes.”

Anderson denied saying this, telling the court: “I would never say anything like that.”

She was acquitted following a week-long trial.

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