Police officer denies sexually assaulting woman after night-out

Rod Minchin, Press Association

A police officer has denied sexually assaulting a woman – claiming she was too drunk to have done it, a court heard.

Fiona Anderson, 33, is accused of forcing herself on the complainant having got into her bed following a night-out in Cardiff in 2018.

It is alleged Anderson began kissing and biting the woman before removing her underwear, Bristol Crown Court heard.

Giving evidence, Anderson told the jury her memory of events that night was hazy due to the amount of alcohol she had drunk.

“I was very drunk, so I can’t recall a huge amount about that night,” she said.

“I remember leaving and going upstairs, and I vaguely remember getting into bed. I don’t recall specifically saying I want to have sex. I wouldn’t have bitten her, no.”

Anderson was asked whether she would have performed oral sex and she replied: “I don’t think I would have, no. Because I was really drunk.”

Jenny Tallentire, defending, asked: “Would you have done anything if she was not wanting it?

She replied: “No, I wouldn’t have done anything if she didn’t want it, absolutely not.”

Anderson, who serves with Devon and Cornwall Police, denied she had said to the woman: “I know the law and I need you to say yes.”

After the alleged sexual assault, Anderson told the jury that she went to the bathroom to be sick and the complainant followed her to tell her to be quiet.

“I can’t remember, I think she was quite annoyed, which is understandable. Because I was very drunk and being sick,” Anderson said.

Cross examination

Under cross-examination, Emma Martin, prosecuting, suggested the alleged assaults had happened after Anderson started “putting these horrible, slobbery, drunken kisses on her”.

“You were telling her in no uncertain terms you wanted sex,” Miss Martin said.

“I doubt I would have said that,” Anderson replied.

“As I said, I was drunk. I don’t recall everything that happened that evening.”

Miss Martin went on: “You put your fingers on the outside of her vagina when you said, ‘I need you to say yes. I know the law’. You said, ‘I know the law. I need you to say yes’.”

Anderson replied: “I would never say anything like that.”

She denied she had twice sexually assaulted the complainant.

“I said I don’t recall every single detail of that evening. I know I wouldn’t do anything that I didn’t think she would consent to,” she told the jury.

She denied she was “frustrated” that night and that the woman would not give her consent.

Anderson, who has been a police officer since 2015, denies two charges of sexual assault.

The trial continues.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.