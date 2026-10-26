Police officer dismissed after pursuing relationships with witnesses

Nation.Cymru staff

A Dyfed-Powys Police officer has been dismissed for gross misconduct after pursuing a relationship with a colleague he knew or suspected was a victim of domestic abuse and inappropriate behaviour towards another witness.

PC Rhodri Davies, who was based in Llanelli, was dismissed with immediate effect following a public misconduct hearing at the force’s headquarters in Llangunnor.

The hearing, chaired by Ian Arundale, took place from October 19 to 22.

Davies faced allegations that he pursued a sexual and emotional relationship with a serving police officer, identified as Witness A, whom he knew or suspected to be a victim of domestic abuse.

He was also accused of subjecting Witness A to unwanted sexualised conduct.

Further allegations concerned his behaviour while taking a statement from Witness B about a supermarket shoplifting incident in October 2023.

Davies was accused of making inappropriate comments and saving the witness’s mobile number on his personal device to pursue a sexual and/or emotional relationship.

The panel found the allegations proven and concluded that his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.

It found breaches of professional standards covering honesty and integrity, confidentiality, authority, respect and courtesy, equality and diversity, and discreditable conduct.

Davies will be added to the College of Policing Barred List, preventing him from re-entering the police service.

Deputy Chief Constable Gemma Morris said: “PC Rhodri Davies’ behaviour was wholly unacceptable. The panel found that the allegations against him were proven and he has been dismissed from the force.”

She said the force would take action wherever misconduct was identified.

“I commend the witnesses for their bravery in reporting the behaviours of PC Davies, and for showing resilience throughout the misconduct process, including giving evidence at the hearing,” she added.

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