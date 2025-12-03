Police officer found dead in Bristol harbour believed to have drowned

A police officer is believed to have drowned in a harbour after going missing during a night out in a city centre.

Pc Rehaan Akhtar, 28, had been drinking with friends in Bristol and was last seen in the early hours of November 23.

Avon Coroner’s Court heard Pc Akhtar did not return to the hostel where he was staying and was reported missing.

His body was recovered by divers from Bristol harbourside on the morning of November 24.

Debbie Rookes, assistant coroner for Avon, opened and adjourned an inquest into Pc Akhtar’s death on Wednesday.

The hearing was told Pc Akhtar was pronounced dead at 10.39am by Pc Adam Rowland at Narrow Quay. He was identified by his mother, Fozia Akhtar.

A post-mortem examination took place and the provisional cause of Pc Akhtar’s death was recorded as drowning.

Mrs Rookes said all statements and evidence should be provided to the coroner’s court by January 5.

“I will provisionally list this inquest for a hearing on February 24 2026 here at Avon Coroner’s Court,” she added.

“That date may change following receipt of further evidence. This inquest is now adjourned.”

Community support officer

Mr Akhtar, from Llanelli, was a constable with South Wales Police. He first joined the force as a police community support officer (PCSO).

He was a PCSO in Cardiff from October 2021 and became a Pc based in Swansea in September 2023.

In a statement, Chief Constable Jeremy Vaughan said: “I was shocked and saddened to learn of Rehaan’s passing.

“At this difficult time, our hearts go out to Rehaan’s family and friends, and we will do all we can to support them.

“During his time with South Wales Police he served our communities with pride and professionalism as both a PCSO and a police officer.

“I know he was greatly respected and liked by his colleagues and those he met as part of his day-to-day duties.

“On behalf of South Wales Police, I offer our heartfelt condolences to all of those impacted by his passing.”

Avon and Somerset Police previously said that Pc Akhtar’s death was not being treated as suspicious.