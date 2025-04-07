Police officer not prosecuted over e-bike fatal crash
A police officer will not face criminal charges after following two teenagers in a van before they died in an e-bike crash two years ago.
Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died in May 2023 when they crashed on a Sur-Ron bike minutes after CCTV captured them being followed by a police van in Ely, Cardiff.
Tensions between locals and police at the scene led to a riot lasting several hours, during which time dozens of officers were injured, property was damaged and cars were set alight.
Previously, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the driver of the police van had been told they were being criminally investigated for dangerous driving after being served with a gross misconduct notice.
Another officer, a passenger in the police van, was also previously served with a gross misconduct notice.
Review
The Crown Prosecution Service said it would not bring criminal charges against the South Wales Police officer.
Malcolm McHaffie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service special crime division, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of the two teenagers following their tragic deaths in May 2023.
“Following a thorough and detailed review of the evidence in relation to a single allegation of dangerous driving in this case, we have decided that no criminal charges will be brought against a South Wales Police officer.
“We have concluded that there is insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction.
“We fully understand that this will be disappointing news for the families of both boys and will offer a meeting with them to explain our reasoning further.”
The decision is subject to the Victim’s Right of Review scheme which allows a victim or their families the ability to challenge the decision.
If I recall correctly, this was not an e-bike but an e-motorbike? Please amend the article if so.
This is your regular reminder that, legally speaking, an “e-bike” is an electrically assisted pedal cycle and has specific criteria that must be met in order to be classified as such. To qualify as an electrically assisted pedal cycle: the powered assistance must be activated by pedals, it must be limited in power to 250 watts, and it cannot provide powered assistance above 15.5mph. Anything that falls outside of this is a motorcycle and must be approved, classified, licensed, registered, and insured as such. It goes without saying that riders must be appropriately licensed for the vehicle. The “Sur-Ron” “bike”… Read more »
Yes, we can criticise the police approach when trying to arrest these two teens that fateful day, but in reality those really responsible for their deaths besides the two teens themselves They not only recklessly drove an illegally altered e-bike that should have only had a top speed of 15 mph but exceeded 28 mph+ putting not only their own lives at risk, other road users , but the pedestrians too. Also at fault is the UK Government. It was they with EAPC ( Electrically Assisted Pedal Cycles) who gave the greenlight to sell these e- bikes to the public.… Read more »