Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Allegations of gross misconduct against two police officers who failed to carry out searches at homes of two women in involved in a fatal crash have been proven.

A Gwent Police misconduct panel also found PCs Richard Hardwick and Lauren Livingstone had given deliberately dishonest accounts after failing to carry out their instructions.

Both had denied all allegations against them and could face instant dismissal from the force.

Panel chairman Ian Arundale, delivering its verdict following three days of evidence at Rodney Parade in Newport, said: “We consider both officers demonstrated high culpability.”

He said the harm caused by their actions could undermine public confidence in policing, impacted the family and friends of the missing persons and could have harmed the investigation.

The officers had attended at the homes of Evie Smith and Sophie Russon in March 2023 after they had been reported missing.

But the panel found they hadn’t conducted searches of the women’s bedrooms, as they had claimed, and given misleading accounts to a police sergeant and when filling out forms.

PC Hardwick had also given misleading account to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Ms Smith, who was 21, along with Darcy Ross, 21, and Rafael Jeanne, 24, had died when the car they had been travelling in was found crashed on the A48 near St, Mellons, Cardiff almost 48 hours after they were last seen.

Ms Russon survived the crash.

The officers have been dismissed without notice following misconduct hearing.