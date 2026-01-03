Police officers honoured for beach rescue during storm

Six South Wales Police officers have been nominated for bravery awards after rescuing a woman whose life was in danger at Aberavon Beach during severe weather conditions.

Police were called to the seafront at around 9.40pm on Thursday, December 11, amid reports of a person in difficulty. Visibility was extremely poor and conditions were described as treacherous, with strong waves battering the shoreline.

PC Molly Cana, from the Sandfields team, located a 66-year-old woman from Aberavon who had become trapped upside down between the wave-breakers and the pier. The woman was unable to move and was being repeatedly submerged as waves crashed over her, placing her at immediate risk of drowning.

Officers were unable to reach her directly due to the danger of being swept out to sea. Working quickly and under pressure, they devised an alternative rescue plan. With the help of the woman’s son-in-law, Jamie, officers secured a throw rope around her ankle and formed a human chain to pull her to safety.

Once freed, officers administered first aid and remained with the woman until the arrival of the coastguard. She was later treated for a series of serious injuries, including a calf injury, ten fractured ribs, a punctured spleen, and injuries to her face, arms and body.

PC Molly Cana, Special Police Constables Colin Davies and David Bird, PCs Robert Morgan and Daniel Davies, and Sergeant Paul Bamsey have all been nominated for bravery awards in recognition of their actions.

Inspector Will John, of South Wales Police, praised the officers’ response.

“This was a tremendous display of bravery from all of the officers involved, in what were dangerous and very difficult conditions,” he said.

“They placed the safety of the woman before their own, and I have little doubt that this incident would have had far worse consequences had they not found her when they did.

“It is certain that the quick thinking of the officers, along with the actions of the woman’s son-in-law Jamie, saved her life.”