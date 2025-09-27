Police officers praised for getting ‘stuck in’ tackling e-bikes menace

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

North Wales Police officers were praised for “robustly getting stuck in when tackling electric bike riders.

Speaking at this week’s North Wales Police and Crime Panel (PCC) at Conwy’s Coed Pella HQ, Cllr Alan Hunter briefed members during a section reserved for feedback from the panel’s member champions.

Cllr Hunter praised police officers for taking 30 electric bikes off the streets across the coast in recent weeks during a dedicated operation.

“It would be remiss of me not to mention a scheme that has been going on, one that has been close to my heart and I think several members over the past years, and that’s the problem we have with electric bikes and electric motorbikes,” said Cllr Hunter.

“Denbighshire and Abergele Coastal Force, under Sgt Iwan Hughes, came up with the Operation Vroom strategy, which from what I can see has been a great success.”

He then explained the operation was coming to an end but claimed enforcement action would continue.

“A lot of it is through intelligence passed on by the public; however, they have been out and about with plain-clothed officers, and we had a presentation from Sgt Hughes at Abergele Town Council last week, and at that time it was five days in, and they had already seized 30 (electric) bikes, and the day before on the Wednesday, they had seized nine,” he said.

“There was a very good video shown of a plain-clothed officer taking down an electric bike, which is moving. So fair dos, they are really getting stuck in, and they are robustly taking action which is something I’ve been pushing for. So as an anti-social behaviour thing, this is something that has produced really good results.”

Crackdown

This month, North Wales Police revealed Operation Vroom’s crackdown on “rising incidents” of anti-social behaviour linked to e-bikes in the Denbighshire Coastal district.

The initiative saw officers equipped with a smart tag forensic spray – a tool designed to “safely and discreetly mark” offenders for later identification.

The smart tag solution has a unique forensic code relating to the pressurised cannister it was sprayed from, which can link a suspect and vehicle to the scene of an offence.

Officers then use a UV light to scan the offender’s clothing and bike, which will highlight the bright yellow solution to show if they have been tagged.

“These vehicles are frequently linked to drug supply, theft, and anti-social behaviour and pose serious risks to pedestrians, road users, and the riders themselves,” said a North Wales Police spokesman.

“In recent months, the district has seen a surge in complaints from residents and local councils, including Abergele, Rhuddlan, and Prestatyn, regarding youths causing disruption while illegally riding electric bikes and scooters at high speeds.”

Face coverings

He added: “Individual riders often conceal their identities with hoods and face coverings to avoid detection.”

Sgt Iwan Hughes added: “We hope that public awareness of the forensic spray’s use will serve as a powerful deterrent, reducing the frequency of such incidents and restoring a sense of safety in our communities.”

In a section of a report presented at Monday’s meeting, the Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin pledged to work with both UK and Welsh Government to introduce new legislation for e-bikes and scooters.

In the report, Mr Dunbobbin said: “In my police and crime plan, I recognise and highlight the increasing number of incidents and safety concerns linked to the use of e-bikes and e-scooters.

“I have pledged to act on the issue of e-bikes and e-scooters causing danger on the streets and roads.”

He added: “It is also important for me to understand and highlight how these electronic transport devices crosscut other priorities and crime and disorder, including anti-social behaviour, theft, serious and organised crime activity, such as drug supply and ‘county lines’ activity.”

North Wales Police says you can ride an electric bike, or an ‘electrically assisted pedal cycle’, without a licence or insurance if you’re 14 or over.

The electric bike:

• Must have pedals that you can use to propel it

• Can have more than two wheels, for example a tricycle

• Must have an electric motor that can run continuously at a maximum power of no more than 250 watts

• Must have no electrical assistance once you reach 15.5 mph

The police says if your electric bike fails to meet any of these requirements, it needs to be taxed and insured as either a motorcycle or a moped.

North Wales Police is asking residents to report electric bikes or scooters being ridden dangerously or illegally.