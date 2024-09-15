Police operation launched to clampdown on rural crime

Extra nighttime patrols have been introduced by North Wales Police to crackdown on rural crime.

The patrols have been launched in Gwynedd after recent reports of burglaries targeting properties in rural areas in the south of the county.

Dubbed Operation Mantel, the patrols are intended to provide a visible police presence to reassure communities and intercept rural crime.

Patrols have so far been conducted in Llanwrin, Esgairgeiliog Ceinws, Dinas Mawddwy, Corris and Dolgellau.

PC Gina Cinderby said: “As the evenings become darker once again, we are reminding rural communities to be vigilant and report suspicious activity.

“Ensure all valuables are locked away and keep keys in a separate secure location.

“Installing CCTV and motion sensor lights can also deter thieves from targeting a property.”

