Police operation sees 100 illegal e-bikes and scooters seized

A multi-agency operation involving South Wales Police, Cardiff Council, and UK immigration officers has seen over 100 illegal e-bikes seized from the streets of Cardiff.

Following local intelligence, and concerns in the community, the Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) applied for and received additional funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner to tackle the issue in Canton and Cathays.

A total of eight operations then took place throughout August, aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour.

In total, 135 illegal MPVs have been seized and will be destroyed by Cardiff Council.

On average, the confiscated bikes were adapted to reach speeds of between 25-70mph– the legal limit is 15.5mph.

The operation also saw some arrests, including one man for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and another arrested for possession of a pointed bade.

Danger

Neighbourhood Inspector Tim Ursell said: “We’re aware of the significant danger these illegal e-bikes pose to our community, and the impact they have had on local businesses and residents.

“Throughout the eight deployments, we’ve noticed an improvement in compliance with the law for e-bike users, and a significant decrease in those using illegal and modified e-bikes in the area.

“This is just part of the action the local NPT has been undertaking thought the summer as part of the safer summers initiative, however efforts to continue tackling anti-social behaviour will continue into the autumn and winter months.”

Concerning

Cllr Norma Mackie, Cabinet Member for Waste, Street Scene & Environmental Services at Cardiff Council said: “As a Council we actively encourage people to cycle bikes but what we can’t have is people driving illegal, modified electric bikes in parkland and pedestrian areas causing a danger to others.

“Each vehicle that was seized by the South Wales Police could do speeds up to and beyond 40mph, with one bike reaching a top speed of 84mph, which is very concerning.

“These bikes have been modified to reach high speeds but are only fitted with brakes for a regular pedal cycle. They are dangerous and need to be taken off the streets for everyone’s safety. I would like to thank the South Wales Police and Council staff for the operations this summer, it has already made a difference and our message to those who continue to use these bikes is our operations will continue, and we will confiscate and destroy the bikes seized.”