Police operation to use forensic spray in crackdown on anti-social behaviour

A Welsh police force is rolling out a new tactic to combat rising incidents of anti-social behaviour (ASB).

North Wales Police is set to launch a crackdown on the illegal use of e-scooters and push-bikes in the Rhyl and Denbighshire Coastal district, which will see officers equipped with the Smart Tag forensic spray.

The Smart Tag spray has a unique forensic code relating to the pressurised cannister it was sprayed from, which can link a suspect and vehicle to the scene of an offence.

Police officers will be able to identify offenders by using an ultraviolet light to scan their clothing and bike, which will reveal a bright yellow mark to show that they have been tagged.

The initiative forms part of Operation Vroom, which is specifically targeting the illegal use of e-bikes and e-scooters across the force area.

Drug supply

Police say these vehicles are frequently linked to drug supply, theft, and anti-social behaviour and pose serious risks to pedestrians, road users, and the riders themselves.

In recent months, the Rhyl and Denbighshire Coastal district has seen a surge in complaints from residents and local councils, including Abergele, Rhuddlan and Prestatyn, regarding youths causing disruption while illegally riding electric bikes and scooters at high speeds.

The riders often conceal their identities with hoods and face coverings to avoid detection, making it more difficult for officers to intervene or identify suspects.

UV light

Sergeant Iwan Hughes from North Wales Police said: “Traditional methods of apprehension are simply not viable in these circumstances. We need a solution that allows us to act safely and effectively without escalating risk.

“The Smart Tag forensic spray offers a promising alternative. When deployed, it coats the suspect in a traceable liquid that is invisible to the naked eye but detectable under UV light.

“A forensic marker can later be linked directly to the incident, providing robust evidential support for further action.

“This approach will be adopted imminently by officers across the district.”

By using Smart Tag, officers can mark offenders in real time without the need for physical pursuit.

Sergeant Hughes added: “We hope that public awareness of the forensic spray’s use will serve as a powerful deterrent, reducing the frequency of such incidents and restoring a sense of safety in our communities.”