Police probe launched into illegal sale of weight-loss drugs

An investigation has been launched into the alleged illegal advertising and sale of weight-loss medication, following concerns that unlicensed and potentially counterfeit products were being offered to members of the public.

North Wales Police says the inquiry centres on drugs promoted online and distributed through commercial premises, raising fears about public safety and the risks associated with medicines obtained outside regulated healthcare channels.

The investigation focuses on activity in Wrexham and Flintshire, where warrants have been executed at three locations to date.

During the searches, officers recovered suspected quantities of Retatrutide — a substance currently in clinical development and not licensed for use in the UK — along with medications believed to be counterfeit versions of Tirzepatide (marketed as Mounjaro) and Semaglutide (sold under the brand name Ozempic).

Police confirmed that three individuals have been arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

Detective Inspector Claire Roberts said: “The investigation which is currently in its early stages is ongoing.

“We are urging people to be cautious and ask anyone with information in connection with the sale of counterfeit weight-loss medication to contact us.”

Health regulators have also issued warnings about the dangers of purchasing medicines from unregulated sources.

Dangerous

A spokesperson for the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said: “Retatrutide is in clinical development and has not been approved for UK use.

“Outside of authorised clinical trials, any products being sold in the UK that claim to contain Retatrutide (and they may not) are being sold and supplied outside the legal supply chain and are potentially dangerous to your health.

“Most authorised weight loss medicines are prescription-only, meaning that a consultation with a doctor or qualified healthcare professional must be conducted to assess the patient’s suitability for the treatment. Prescription medicines is to be obtained from a registered pharmacy only against a valid prescription.

“Sourcing weight loss medicines from unregulated suppliers significantly increases the risk of getting a product which is either falsified or not approved for use in UK. Products bought in this way will not have been tested to ensure they meet the MHRA’s strict safety and quality standards and could expose patients to incorrect dosages or dangerous ingredients. The MHRA has previously issued warnings after seizures of falsified Ozempic pens were found to contain insulin.”

‘Serious risks’

Rick Lines, Head of the Substance Misuse Programme at Public Health Wales, warned that buying prescription medicines via unofficial online platforms or social media carries “serious risks.”

“There is no guarantee that what you think you are buying is what you are actually getting,” Mr Lines said.

“Some drugs sold through unofficial sources — including those advertised for weight loss — may contain the wrong ingredients, dangerous levels of active substances, or no active ingredient at all.

“Using prescription medicines without proper medical supervision can lead to serious side effects or harm to your health.”