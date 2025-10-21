Police recover £137,800 worth of stolen vehicles in crackdown

More than £137,000 worth of stolen vehicles have been recovered and a dozen arrests made during the first two weeks of a major operation to tackle vehicle crime.

Operation Athena, launched in Blaenau Gwent on 30 September, brings together neighbourhood officers, Roads Policing and Specialist Operations (RPSO) and crime prevention teams in a targeted response to rising concerns from residents.

Police bail

In conjunction with the initiative, detectives investigating the theft of off-road bikes arrested a man and recovered 13 vehicles in Ebbw Vale. He was subsequently released on police bail.

So far, officers say 12 people have been arrested, including one individual linked to seven separate offences.

Sergeant Marc Porter, of the Blaenau Gwent neighbourhood policing team, said the results show the force is listening to residents.

“I want to reassure residents of Blaenau Gwent that we’re listening to your concerns and are committed to addressing the theft of bikes and cars, and the theft from vehicles in your area,” he said.

“The first two weeks of Operation Athena have been very encouraging, with departments across Gwent Police coming together to tackle crime and keep residents’ vehicles safe.

“We’ve arrested a dozen people so far and our efforts to tackle this crime are continuing. We will continue to target hotspots throughout Blaenau Gwent and provide advice to residents and businesses on the steps they can take to deter and prevent vehicle crime from happening.”

National campaign

The launch of Athena coincides with Operation Alliances, a national campaign led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) to intensify efforts against vehicle-related crime across the UK.

Police are urging residents to take simple but effective precautions to reduce their risk of becoming victims, including keeping keys and fobs out of sight at home, locking vehicles at all times, and avoiding leaving items on display.

They also recommend using Faraday pouches to block scanners that thieves can use to copy electronic key signals and fitting theft-resistant number plate screws.

Anyone with information on stolen vehicles and their storage locations is urged to contact Gwent Police via its website, by calling 101, or through direct messages on Facebook or X. Anonymous reports can also be made through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.