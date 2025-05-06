Police relaunch anti-social behaviour clampdown along beachfront

South Wales Police has relaunched its annual operation to clampdown on anti-social behaviour and keep visitors safe on a popular beachfront.

Operation Adriatic is a collaboration between South Wales Police, Neath Port Talbot Council, Safer Neath Port Talbot, the RNLI and other agencies to make the beachfront at Aberavon a safe place for visitors to enjoy.

When required throughout the summer months, Section 35 dispersal orders will be authorised on the beachfront, meaning that people involved in anti-social behaviour will have to leave the area.

The designated area covered by the operation is the entire beachfront, including The ‘Small Beach’, North Pier, and the promenade area including businesses.

‘Welcoming’

Inspector Jared Easton from South Wales Police said: “Op Adriatic is a co-ordinated multi-agency response which has been launched to ensure that Aberavon Seafront remains a safe, welcoming and enjoyable space for everyone this spring and summer. The operation will focus on engaging with the public and preventing any anti-social behaviour.

“The operation is part of a wider seasonal approach to support the local community and visitors by encouraging positive behaviour and promoting shared responsibility for keeping the beach environment safe and respectful.

“Partnership working is key, and by combining resources and sharing intelligence, we’re better-placed to prevent issues from escalating and offer support where needed.

“By engaging early and often, we can prevent issues before they start and ensure everyone feels safe and included.”

Enjoyable

Councillor Alun Llewelyn, Deputy Leader of Neath Port Talbot Council and Cabinet Member for Housing & Community Safety, added: “Operation Adriatic is a vital part of our summer safety plans, and through our Safer Neath Port Talbot Partnership, we will be working closely with South Wales Police and other partners to keep Aberavon Seafront safe and enjoyable for all.

“The beachfront is one of our county borough’s most loved spaces, and we know how important it is to local families, residents and businesses. By combining our efforts—whether that’s through community engagement, youth outreach, or targeted enforcement where needed—we’re helping create a welcoming environment where everyone can feel safe.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

