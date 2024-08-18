Police release CCTV connected to taxi driver assault and appeal for information
Officers are still investigating an assault of a taxi driver that took place outside Newport train station last month.
British Transport Police have now released a CCTV image of a man who may have information which could help their investigation.
At around 7.15 on July 16, a group of men got into a taxi which was parked in the station taxi rank.
After a brief exchange, which remains unclear, the taxi driver was assaulted.
Officers are still investigating the incident a month on, and now believe that this man may be able to aid their efforts.
Anyone who recognises the man has been asked to contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.
