Police release new images following theft of valuable artefact from Welsh castle

South Wales Police have released new images after a “high value” candelabra was stolen from a Welsh castle.

In an appeal for information on Wednesday (April 9) the force said they were searching for a man in connection with the theft which took place at Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil.

Images of a man wearing a blue jacket and hat were released along with a photo of a Ford Fiesta Zetec with no number plates which police believe the suspect drove off in.

Eyewitnesses said the castle was full of year 5 primary children at the time the theft took place – with many “terrified” at what was going on.

Neighbourhood Inspector Meirion Collings said: “The candelabra was a valuable artefact and reuniting it to its rightful place will restore a part of the castle’s heritage

“It’s important to acknowledge the emotional impact of such incidents, especially on the young visitors and staff who were there at the time, and I appreciate that it must have been an awful experience for them to have gone through and witness.”

He added: “Inquiries are continuing including the viewing of CCTV footage and speaking with witnesses as part of the ongoing investigation and efforts to recover the artefact.”

Built in 1825, the castellated mansion was home to Ironmaster William Crawshay II – who was once one of the most influential men in Wales.

It is now a museum and art gallery which is open to the public all year round.

The castle holds an eclectic collection of artefacts, including the world’s first steam whistle, items from Ancient Egypt and Roman Britain, and a significant collection of fine art, sculpture, and ceramics.

Detective Inspector Anthony Watts said: “Our inquiries have established that the suspect drove a silver Ford Fiesta Zetec which doesn’t have any number plates on it.

“We are continuing to appeal for information, and I would urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the days leading up to the theft to contact us as soon as possible.

“Any information, no matter how small, may be relevant to the investigation.

“If you recognise the person in the picture, or you are the man in the image, could you please get in touch to assist with enquiries quoting 2500110518.”

