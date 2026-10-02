Police renew appeal after six-year-old boy dies in collision

Nation.Cymru staff

Police have renewed an appeal for witnesses and camera footage after a six-year-old boy died in a collision involving a van.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene on Mill Road in Llanfairfechan, Conwy, following the collision with a white Ford Transit Tipper at around 5pm on Thursday, October 1.

The driver, a 39-year-old local man, was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and has since been released under investigation.

The boy’s family is being supported by specially trained officers. Flowers and soft toys have been left near the scene.

Detective Inspector Tim Evans, of North Wales Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with the child’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“We recognise the profound impact that a tragedy such as this has on a family and the wider community.”

Officers want to hear from anyone who was around Pen y Bryn Road and Mill Road at the time and has not yet spoken to police. They are also seeking CCTV, doorbell camera and dashcam footage.

DI Evans said: “Please do not assume that someone else has come forward – even the smallest piece of information could help our investigation establish what happened.”

Police have asked people not to speculate about the circumstances or share material online while enquiries continue, out of consideration for the family and others affected.

Anyone with information should contact North Wales Police through its live webchat or by calling 101, quoting reference 26000807122.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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