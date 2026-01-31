Police renew appeal for information about missing Cardiff man

Police have renewed their appeal for information about a Cardiff man who was was last seen a year ago today.

Mark Kinson, 53, went missing on Friday January 31, 2025. He was last seen at around 9.45pm on Uphill Road in Llanrumney, before being spotted again at approximately 10pm on Captains Walk, heading in the general direction of Braunton Crescent.

Despite extensive enquiries by South Wales Police, there have been no confirmed sightings of Mark since that evening.

Detective Inspector Daniel Todd said officers continue to work closely with Mark’s family and remain committed to finding answers.

“Despite a thorough investigation, unfortunately Mark’s disappearance remains unexplained,” he said. “We understand how distressing this is for Mark’s loved ones and we share the family’s hope that one day they will have answers to what has happened to Mark.”

He added: “We continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward. We will always act upon any new and significant information.”

Police said the investigation has involved a wide range of enquiries. Officers have reviewed phone data and CCTV footage, carried out financial checks and conducted searches of open land, wooded areas and riverbanks. Numerous public appeals have also been made over the past year in an effort to trace Mark’s movements.

As the anniversary of his disappearance is marked, police said their thoughts remain with Mark’s family and friends, who continue to wait for news.

Mark is described as around 5ft 7in tall. At the time he went missing, he was wearing a dark grey and blue tracksuit.

South Wales Police is urging anyone who may have seen Mark on the night he disappeared, or who has any information that could help the investigation, to contact them.

Anyone who may have seen Mark, or who has information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence number 2500033949. Live Chat https://www.south-wales.police.uk/ or via https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo – Email [email protected] or call 101.