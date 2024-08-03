Police renew appeal for information about Newbridge man who disappeared in 2012

Gwent Police has renewed its appeal to find out what to happened to Kyle Vaughan, who disappeared more than 11-and-a-half years ago, on his 36th birthday.

The car he was driving, a silver Peugeot 306, was involved in a single vehicle collision on the A467 between Crosskeys and Risca on 30 December 2012.

Kyle, then aged 24, from Newbridge, was last seen at around 11.45pm on that day.

A missing person enquiry was initially launched which then became a murder investigation.

A total of eight people were arrested on suspicion of offences in connection with Kyle’s disappearance, but all were released without charge.

Assistant Chief Constable Nicky Brain said: “Our enquiries into what happened to Kyle before his disappearance is one of our most extensive investigations to date and it remains ongoing.

“We remain in regular contact with his family and our major incident team continue to investigate any details received from the public about Kyle.

“Kyle’s family have never given up hope of finding out what happened to him and we believe that someone still may have details which could be beneficial to our investigation.

“If this is you, then we’re keen to hear from you to assist our enquiries, however minor you may feel that piece of information it is.”

If you have any information which could help, you can call 101 or a direct message on social media, online at www.gwent.police.uk or via email [email protected], quoting log reference 397 30/12/12.

There is also a section of the major incident police portal (MIPP) where the public can submit information relating to our investigation into Kyle’s disappearance which can be found here.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously with details on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.

