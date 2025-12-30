Police renew appeal for information on 13th anniversary of man’s disappearance

Police have launched a new appeal for information about the disappearance of man from Newbridge who was last seen 13 years ago.

Kyle Vaughan, who was aged 24 at the time, was last seen at about 11.45pm on 30 December 2012.

The car he was driving, a silver Peugeot 306, was involved in a single vehicle collision on the A467 between Crosskeys and Risca.

Initially Gwent Police launched a missing person investigation, which became a murder enquiry after eight people were arrested in connection with his disappearance; all were later released without charge.

Detective Inspector Rhys Williams, said:”Kyle would be 37 now and we want to be able to give his family the answers they so desperately want 13 years after his last known sighting.

“We fully recognise the impact that Kyle’s disappearance has had on his family, and it is our firm belief that someone out there has that vital piece of information which could assist our enquiries.

“If that person is you, then we would urge you to get in touch with us to help this investigation.

“Detectives from our major incident team are responsible for reviewing every piece of information that comes in in relation to Kyle’s disappearance, whether that is newly received or otherwise.”

Anyone with information in relation to Kyle’s disappearance is urged to call Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message on social media, online or via email [email protected], quoting log reference 397 30/12/12.

There is also a section of the major incident police portal (MIPP) where you can submit information relating to the investigation into Kyle’s disappearance which can be found here.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously with details on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.