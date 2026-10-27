Police renew appeal one month after baby girl was found dead on Bangor shoreline

Nation.Cymru staff

Police have renewed their appeal for information one month after Baby Ceri’s body was discovered on the Bangor shoreline.

Officers are still trying to identify her mother and establish the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death following the discovery on 27 September.

Investigators have reviewed hundreds of hours of CCTV footage, followed up information from the public and distributed more than 2,000 leaflets to people living and working locally.

North Wales Police said all possible lines of enquiry were being pursued. Officers are also working with experts on specialist tests which they hope could provide new avenues for the investigation.

Superintendent Llinos Davies said: “We remain determined to get answers for Baby Ceri.

“Officers are tirelessly investigating the circumstances surrounding her death and are continuing to appeal to her mother, father or family to come forward.

“This has been a heartbreaking case for the community of Bangor and beyond.

“The support and compassion we’ve received has been unwavering as we continue to appeal for any information that could be relevant to finding out what happened to Baby Ceri.

“Our dedicated phone line for Baby Ceri’s mother remains available at all times to speak to a trained specialist who will listen and support her.”

The baby’s mother can call or text the dedicated number, 07974 241223, at any time.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or use live chat on the North Wales Police website, quoting Operation Melex. Information can also be submitted through the Major Incident Public Portal.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The health board’s People’s Enquiry and Resolution Service is also available on 03000 851 234, Monday to Friday between 10am and 4pm.

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