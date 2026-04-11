Police reviewing report over Reform UK energy prize draw

Police are reviewing a complaint about Reform UK’s offer to pay the energy bills of an entire street for a year as part of a prize draw.

Party leader Nigel Farage has said he is “not in the least bit worried” electoral rules may have been broken by holding the competition after footage online showed him and Treasury spokesman Robert Jenrick visiting the winners.

In a video posted on X, the pair could be seen handing a bunch of flowers and a large cheque for £1,758 to a couple, said to be Reform UK supporters, in Wigan on Thursday.

Reform UK said the draw had been cleared by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

Asked whether he was worried the party may have broken electoral rules with the stunt, Mr Farage told reporters on Friday: “No, I’m not in the least bit worried.”

Party sources said many members had entered the competition so it was no surprise that a supporter won and that there was video evidence of the randomised draw taking place for legal purposes. It is understood the draw was open to both members and non-members.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “We have received a report and are currently reviewing the matter.”

This is not the same as launching an investigation and it is unclear what potential offence is being looked at.

An ICO spokesperson said: “All political parties collecting personal information, including information for political campaigning, need to comply with data protection law.

“We’re in regular contact with political parties about how they use people’s data. We have spoken with Reform about this competition and improving transparency in how they handle people’s personal information.

“People who are concerned about how their information is being used by any political party can raise those concerns with the party, and if they remain dissatisfied can make a complaint to the ICO.”

The Electoral Commission said some activity designed to “incentivise voter behaviour” may be considered an offence, including “bribery and treating”.

“It would be for the police to consider the facts of any allegations made to them, in order to determine if an offence has been committed,” the watchdog said.

“Treating occurs if food, drink, entertainment or other provisions are directly or indirectly given to voters to corruptly influence how they vote.

“Bribery occurs when money is given, directly or indirectly, to induce a voter to vote or not vote. Any allegations should be reported directly to the police.”