Police search for man after ‘high value’ candelabra stolen from Welsh castle

South Wales Police have released an image of man after a “high value” candelabra was stolen from a Welsh castle.

In an appeal posted to Facebook on Tuesday night (April 8) the force said they would like to speak to the person in the image in connection with a theft which took place at Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil.

Accounts in the comment section from eyewitnesses said the castle was full of year 5 primary children at the time – with many “terrified” at what was going on.

The image released by officers shows a man wearing a royal blue coat, beige hoody, and a dark cap.

Built in 1825, the castellated mansion was home to Ironmaster William Crawshay II – who was once one of the most influential men in Wales.

It is now a museum and art gallery which is open to the public all year round.

The castle holds an eclectic collection of artefacts, including the world’s first steam whistle, items from Ancient Egypt and Roman Britain, and a significant collection of fine art, sculpture, and ceramics.

Neighbourhood Inspector Meirion Collings said: “The candelabra was a valuable artefact and reuniting it to its rightful place will restore a part of the castle’s heritage

“It’s important to acknowledge the emotional impact of such incidents, especially on the young visitors and staff who were there at the time, and I appreciate that it must have been an awful experience for them to have gone through and witness.

“Inquiries are continuing including the viewing of CCTV footage and speaking with witnesses as part of the ongoing investigation and efforts to recover the artefact.”

If you recognise the person in the picture, or you are the man in the image, could you please get in touch to assist with police enquiries quoting 2500110518.

