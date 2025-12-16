Police seek information after man escaped from prison

Police are appealing for help from the public after a prisoner escaped from HMP Prescoed in south Wales.

Gwent Police said they are after information to find 36-year-old Liam Wall, who absconded from the prison on Sunday.

He was convicted of drugs offences at Cardiff Crown Court in July 2017.

Wall is described as being about five foot eight inches tall and bald, with brown eyes and a brown beard.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Wall and to instead contact police if they see him or have any information, quoting 2500396403.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.