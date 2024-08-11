Police seek two possible witnesses in missing man enquiry

Police officers investigating the disappearance of a Newport man are hoping to speak to two people who could have information to assist their enquiries.

Marcus Barter, 30, was last seen at around 2.30pm near Coed y Caerau Lane on Thursday 1 August.

A man and a woman were seen in the area of Coed y Caerau Lane around the same time as the last confirmed sighting of Mr Barter.

The man wearing an orange hat, light blue polo shirt, dark blue trousers and white shoes was captured on CCTV from a property on Old Roman Road.

The woman, who was not captured on CCTV, is thought to be in her late 50s or early 60s, around 5’ 7” tall with shoulder length bobbed hair.

She was wearing a long-sleeved navy top and loose long trousers and was walking in the direction of the A48; she also was given water by residents on Coed y Caerau Lane.

Detective Superintendent Laura Bartley, who is leading the enquiry, said: “While we don’t have a picture of the second person, we’re hopeful that these descriptions may jog someone’s memory and provide key details to help us find Marcus.

“We don’t believe that these two people were together in Coed y Caerau Lane but we think that they were both in the area between 3.30pm and 4pm.

“From reviewing CCTV footage as part of our enquiries so far, we know that several vehicles have used the road at around the time Marcus was last seen on 1 August.

“If you drove along this road or were in the area between 1.30pm and 4.30pm on that Thursday, and especially if you have dashcam footage, then please contact us.”

Worries

Marcus’ family have also issued as statement as part of the appeal.

They said: “Each day that we do not hear from Marcus or know where he is, our worries as a family grow.

“This behaviour is very out of character for him; he is a vulnerable person, and we’re concerned that without his medication he could be at further risk of harm.

“We just want to hear from him to know that he’s safe so he can make his way back to us.

“If you have seen him, or have information about this whereabouts, then please contact the police.”

Marcus is described as around six foot tall, of large build with dark brown hair shaved to the back and sides and worn longer on top; he was last seen wearing grey shorts, a grey t-shirt and sliders.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log number 2400258746.

