Police slam MS for issuing ‘incorrect’ and ‘misleading’ claims about crime levels

North Wales Police chiefs have slammed a Tory MS for issuing “incorrect” and “misleading” claims about crime and anti-social behaviour levels in a seaside resort and “talking the town down”.

North Wales Police and the Police Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin and Assistant Chief Constable Gareth Evans have been highly critical of Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders, accusing her of damaging the reputation of Llandudno.

The row broke out following a meeting last week about rates of anti-social behaviour in Llandudno. The meeting was organised following complaints about vandalism in the resort carried out by gangs of youths smashing up shelters on the promenade, stealing from hotels, and vandalising Venue Cymru.

Infuriated

The police and commissioner were infuriated by Mrs Finch-Saunders “incorrect” claim after the meeting that there were 389 youth crimes in the resort last year – the force said the actual figure was 198. They were also angered by Mrs Finch-Saunders plea to residents to log 101 calls and share them with her office.

Mr Dunbobbin said: “As PCC for North Wales, I am disappointed by recent comments around the meeting on anti-social behaviour in Llandudno that took place last Friday. I believe it gives a misleading impression on the situation in the town.”

The officers present from North Wales Police (West Conwy Coastal Chief Inspector Trystan Bevan and Inspector Catherine Walker) gave a detailed overview on statistics around anti-social behaviour and crime in Llandudno and proactive work they have been doing to reduce crime and bring those responsible to justice, Mr Dunbobbin said.

‘Sustained drop’

He added: “The statistics clearly show a sustained drop in reported incidents over recent months. This is to be welcomed. Anti-social behaviour is an issue that is hugely important to me as PCC, and reducing and preventing this behaviour, and supporting communities through a visible neighbourhood policing presence, are cornerstones of my plan for tackling crime in North Wales.

“It was clear from the meeting that some residents have experienced criminal behaviour from young people and adults as well. This has affected their wellbeing, homes, and businesses, and this must – and is – being dealt with accordingly.

“Subsequent inflammatory statements from some around the meeting and the current situation in Llandudno risk giving the town an undue and misleading reputation for criminality. This would be detrimental for any town, but for a town reliant on visitors, anything that could discourage them from coming would be extremely unfortunate. There have also been suggestions by some that reporting of crimes should take place by other means than to the police and official routes. This suggestion is confusing and could delay the swiftness of the police response. It could also add greatly to the workload of all involved. I would urge all residents to continue to contact 999 in an emergency or use 101 or web chat in a non-emergency situation.”

Mr Dunbobbin appealed for all sides to “work together positively and proactively for the good of the residents, visitors, and town of Llandudno, and I look forward to seeing the work of North Wales Police continue in the weeks and months ahead, and this reduction in crime we have seen sustained as spring and summer approach”.

Comprehensive list

A North Wales Police spokesman said Mrs Finch-Saunders was “presented with a comprehensive list of results detailing how the actions of the local policing team have achieved positive success in reducing anti-social behaviour,” the the meeting last week.

He added: “These were backed up by some of those directly affected, including local hoteliers, as well as representatives from Llandudno Hospital, and the Town Council who were also present.

“Contrary to figures quoted in subsequent media reports by Ms Finch Saunders, there have been 198 ‘youth crimes’ reported in the last 12 months. 91 of these were for shoplifting. The meeting heard that the number of reports of youth anti-social behaviour incidents peaked last October (51) and has steadily declined every month since. January saw 23 reports.

“Overall levels of youth crime have also declined since November. Chief Inspector Bevan outlined several initiatives which have caused these reductions, including concerted ‘Op Restore’ patrols since May 2024 – an additional 500 hours of high visibility patrols in identified ‘anti-social behaviour hotspots’ – these are in addition to our ‘business as usual’ general patrols, as well as a ‘week of intensive action’ involving the resourcing of additional officers targeting known offenders.”

“Ms Finch-Saunders raised the issue of several shelters on the promenade that were vandalised. We were able to inform her that there were four different incidents, all on different days, but regrettably these were only reported to us on the occasion of the fourth incident. Despite this, a suspect was identified, and they are currently going through the Youth Justice system for a number of offences, where a panel will decide on an appropriate course of action.”

Six local youths

The police spokesman went on to confirm that six local youths have also been identified as responsible for a number of youth-related crime incidents, one put before the court in relation to six offences receiving a referral order. Two youths had also been dealt with outside of the courts, one awaiting a decision from Youth Justice, and two more the subjects of ongoing investigations.

He added: “With regards to the incidents at Llandudno Hospital, a suspect was identified, they are currently being dealt with by Youth Justice, and the hospital confirmed there have been no further issues since last November. We continue to work closely with partners in addressing any youth crime.

“We have also previously received reports of criminal offences and anti-social behaviour committed by adults in the area of the Town Hall. Due to robust police action, the group have been dispersed, and the main instigator is currently on remand awaiting sentence, along with other individuals, who have been charged with various offences. There have been no further issues of concern following this action.”

‘Disappointing’

Assistant Chief Constable Gareth Evans said: “It is disappointing that despite the local team having engaged with Ms Finch-Saunders over a period of months and having provided concrete statistics showing the positive reduction in the issues in Llandudno, her latest comments reported in local media reflected none of this, and were instead negative, and continue to talk the town down.

“This is damaging to both the local economy and the wider community.”

He added: “I would also like to make clear that it’s imperative our community knows the only place to report crime is directly to the police, as soon as possible.

“This gives us the best chance of dealing with incidents in a timely manner, assessing the risk threat and harm to the community, as well as informing us where any ‘hotspots’ occur, so that appropriate resources can be directed where they are needed most.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

