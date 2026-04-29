Police step up patrols ahead of busy summer season

A major summer policing operation is being launched to tackle antisocial behaviour and violence with visitor numbers set to increase across parts of west Wales in the coming weeks.

Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that Operation Lion will see increased patrols and joint working with partners in key tourist hotspots over the summer months.

The initiative, which begins over the early May bank holiday, will focus initially on Tenby, Saundersfoot and surrounding areas before continuing throughout the holiday period.

Extra officers from neighbourhood policing, prevention teams and response units will be deployed each weekend to deter crime and provide reassurance to residents and visitors.

The operation is being delivered in partnership with British Transport Police, Transport for Wales and Pembrokeshire County Council.

The move comes as the area prepares to host a series of major events, including Ironman Wales, Long Course Weekend and sailing regattas, which are expected to draw thousands of people.

While the influx of visitors provides a significant economic boost, it has also led to increased demand on police services in previous years.

Superintendent Louise Harries said: “The summer is undoubtedly an incredibly busy time… as we see a huge increase in the number of visitors coming to our towns and beaches.

“We want to ensure that everyone – residents and tourists alike – can enjoy the area safely, and Op Lion plays a very important role in this.

“Over the next few months, members of the public can expect to see a visible police presence in our busiest areas, which will act as a reassuring presence as well as a deterring factor for potential offenders.”

She added that while the operation is focused on specific coastal hotspots, increased patrols will be seen across the wider county.

Partner agencies have also pledged support for the initiative, including additional security on rail services and stations, alongside increased engagement with local communities and businesses.

Officials stressed that the vast majority of visitors behave responsibly, but warned that action would be taken against the small minority involved in disorder or antisocial behaviour.