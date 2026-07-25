Police to continue crackdown on road safety over summer

Nation.Cymru staff

Police are renewing a campaign to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on roads in north Wales over the summer.

North Wales Police are renewing their road safety message through Operation Apex, urging all road users to take extra care this summer.

This follows a total of 13 fatal collisions on the roads of north Wales so far in 2026, with seven of those involving motorcycles, as well as a 29.3% increase in serious road traffic collisions involving motorcyclists, increasing from 41 incidents to 53. The increase in road users during the summer months, particularly motorcyclists enjoying the warmer weather, is also a major factor.

The operation has been underway since the early spring, but this renewal will now see heightened police presence on the roads up until the autumn.

As a part of this renewal, officers from the Roads Crime Unit will continue to work proactively to improve road safety through education, engagement and enforcement.

Throughout the summer, police will continue to patrol key routes, engage with motorists and motorcyclists, and take action where dangerous or irresponsible road use puts lives at risk.

‘Take extra care’

Sergeant Leigh McCann, Operation lead for Op Apex on behalf of North Wales Police said: “Every fatal collision is a tragedy that leaves a lasting impact on families, friends, emergency responders and the wider communities. Our thoughts remain with everyone who has lost a loved one or been affected by these devastating incidents.

“While these investigations continue, we are asking all road users not to lose sight of the human cost behind these figures. Thirteen people have lost their lives in collisions this year and that is thirteen too many.

“The summer months see more people travelling and more motorcycles enjoying the roads. We know that riders are among the most vulnerable people using our roads because, unlike those in enclosed vehicles, they have very little protection if a collision occurs. That’s why we are asking everyone – not just motorcyclists – to take extra care, stay focused and make safe decisions every time they travel.

“Whether you are riding a motorcycle, driving a vehicle, cycling or walking, please take the time to look properly, stay focused, obey speed limits, avoid distractions and never take unnecessary risks. A moment’s lapse in concentration can have life-changing consequences.”

North Wales Police are encouraging motorcyclists to:

Ensure their motorcycle is roadworthy before every journey

Ride within the speed limit and according to the road and weather conditions and also their own experience

Take regular breaks on longer rides to avoid fatigue

Wear appropriate protective clothing and a correctly fitted helmet

Drivers are reminded to:

Take a second look for motorcycles, particularly at junctions and roundabouts

Leave plenty of space when following or overtaking

Avoid distractions and remain fully focused on the road

Expect to see more vulnerable road users during the warmer months

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