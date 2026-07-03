Police urge drivers to avoid accidental 999 calls from in-car emergency systems

Nation.Cymru staff

Motorists are being urged to familiarise themselves with their vehicle’s built-in emergency call system after police reported a rise in accidental 999 calls.

North Wales Police said communications operators are increasingly receiving emergency calls from drivers who have mistakenly pressed their car’s SOS button, believing it connects them to breakdown or recovery services.

The technology, known as eCall, has been fitted to all new cars since 2018. It is designed to automatically contact the emergency services if a vehicle is involved in a serious collision.

However, officers say the system is increasingly being activated accidentally or used in non-emergency situations, such as vehicle breakdowns.

Each activation is treated as a potential emergency until call handlers establish otherwise, meaning police resources can be diverted away from genuine incidents.

Drivers are being reminded that the SOS button should only be used in emergencies, including road traffic collisions, medical emergencies or situations where there is an immediate risk to life or safety.

Anyone whose vehicle breaks down should instead contact their breakdown provider or insurer, or use a roadside assistance service. Police said 999 should only be called if the breakdown leaves someone in immediate danger, such as being stranded in a live traffic lane.

Motorists are also being encouraged to familiarise themselves with the location of the SOS button in their vehicle to avoid activating it accidentally.

If the system is triggered by mistake, drivers should stay on the line and tell the call handler it was activated in error so emergency services are not deployed unnecessarily.

Peris Hatton, deputy call centre manager at North Wales Police, said: “eCall technology plays a vital role in helping emergency services respond quickly to serious collisions and save lives. However, it’s important that it’s used correctly.

“Accidental or inappropriate use places additional demand on our control room and can delay our response to those who genuinely need urgent help.”

The force said understanding how the eCall system works would help ensure emergency services remain available for people facing genuine emergencies.