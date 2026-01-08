Police urge visitors to ‘use common sense’ as Storm Goretti threatens fresh disruption in Eryri

Visitors heading to Eryri this weekend are being urged to park responsibly and think twice before travelling.

North Wales Police has warned that worsening weather could lead to a repeat of last weekend’s “chaotic and dangerous” scenes at Pen y Pass.

Yellow and amber warnings for heavy snow and ice come into force today across North Wales as Storm Goretti sweeps in, raising fears that the combination of snowfall and social media buzz could draw hundreds of unprepared walkers and sightseers into the national park.

Police said last weekend there were multiple incidents of visitors abandoning vehicles in dangerous locations around Pen y Pass, blocking narrow routes and forcing motorists into the path of oncoming traffic.

Officers described cars being left on verges, at road bends and on carriageway edges narrowed by snow.

Temporary Inspector Jason Diamond said officers were frustrated by the “copycat” parking behaviour that unfolded as more visitors arrived.

“It was really disappointing to see such irresponsible behaviour last weekend,” he said. “People were leaving vehicles in ridiculous locations, causing the ‘if they do it, I’ll do it’ effect and massively increasing risk to themselves and others.”

He warned that drivers unused to winter conditions often underestimate the hazards.

“We seldom get snow flurries like we have seen in recent days, so the general public are not used to driving on snow and ice,” he said. “Irresponsible behaviour for the benefit of a walk or some Instagram photos increases the demand on emergency and volunteer services who should be focused on real emergencies.”

Risks

While police have the power to seize vehicles left dangerously, officers must consider the wider risks of recovery operations in snow and ice, he added.

Local councils are expected to deploy additional enforcement teams, with penalty notices likely for cars blocking roads or parked illegally.

North Wales Police are urging anyone planning a visit to check forecasts, follow Met Office warnings and reconsider travel if conditions deteriorate.

“If you do visit, please park responsibly and sensibly,” Inspector Diamond added. “We want everyone to enjoy Eryri safely – and get home safely too.”