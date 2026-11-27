Nation.Cymru staff

Dyfed-Powys Police is urging parents to think twice before buying children an e-scooter or e-bike for Christmas, warning that vehicles ridden illegally could be seized and destroyed.

The force said it had seized 25 e-scooters and bikes in Llanelli over two months. Tests found one seized scooter could exceed 30mph, while a converted mountain bike ridden by a teenage boy could reach 50mph.

Privately owned e-scooters can only be ridden on private land with the landowner’s permission. They cannot be used on public roads, pavements, parks or cycle paths. Riders who use them illegally can face a fine and penalty points, and police can seize the scooter.

The rules for e-bikes are different. Riders aged 14 or over can use a qualifying e-bike wherever ordinary pedal cycles are allowed. The bike must have working pedals, its motor must have a continuous rated power of no more than 250 watts, and motor assistance must cut out at 15.5mph. The same requirements apply to bikes fitted with conversion kits.

Sgt Tom Grace, of Llanelli’s neighbourhood policing team, said some parents agreed to have their children’s scooters destroyed after officers explained the law following an operation in August.

“We understand that your child might really want one for Christmas so they can fit in with their friends, but we’re asking you to please think of both the legality and their safety before going out and buying one,” he said.

Dyfed-Powys Police received 460 calls mentioning e-scooters or e-bikes between January and July 2026. Of those, 204 were recorded as crime-related, 117 as public safety incidents, 92 as traffic-related and 20 as antisocial behaviour.

The force identified Haverfordwest and Llanelli as areas where it received some of the highest numbers of calls. Further operations are planned.