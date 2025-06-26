Police’s disposal of miners’ strike documents ‘deeply worrying’ – Commons Leader

Northumbria Police’s decision to dispose of documents relating to the miners’ strike is “deeply worrying”, the Commons Leader has said.

Information related to the so-called Battle of Orgreave is said to be among the two boxes which were disposed of by the force in April 2024.

Lucy Powell said anyone involved in the strikes “must retain the records” and come forward with information when asked to, after Labour MP Ian Lavery raised concerns in the Commons.

Inquiry

In its manifesto, the Labour Party pledged to ensure, through an investigation or inquiry, “that the truth about the events at Orgreave comes to light”.

The violent confrontation in June 1984 outside a coking plant in Orgreave, South Yorkshire, led to many miners being injured and arrested, although their trials later collapsed.

Speaking during business questions, Mr Lavery said it was “extremely disturbing news that Northumbria Police has destroyed all documents relating to the miners’ strike, including Orgreave”.

The MP for Blyth and Ashington said: “It is absolutely alarming.

“The Labour Government have pledged an inquiry through investigation into these events, yet the wanton destruction of this vital and critical evidence has been allowed to happen.

“Is this a sinister attempt to obscure justice? I’m not sure if anybody is prepared to answer that question.

“Who gave the permission to destroy these documents and what’s behind it?

“Can we have an urgent debate into how the Government can instruct all police forces, all authorities, everyone that holds any detail on the miners’ strike and on Orgreave (to) make sure that they retain and maintain that evidence, for when the Labour Government maintains its pledge for an inquiry into the events that happened in 1984.

“Because justice cannot be served if the evidence is systematically and deliberately destroyed.”

‘Shocked’

Ms Powell replied: “This sounds like a deeply, deeply worrying development in this case, and I am sure the whole House will be shocked to hear it.

“He has campaigned for justice and for answers in relation to what happened at Orgreave, 41 years ago, raised it with me last week. I will continue to raise that with ministers on his behalf.

“And I would join him in saying to people, anyone involved, that they must retain the records and they must come forward, as they would be expected to do when those questions are asked, with every bit of information they’ve got on what happened.”

News of the destroyed boxes came to light following a freedom of information request from Joe Diviney, a PhD researcher at the University of Sheffield, the Guardian reports.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm two boxes containing data in relation to the miners’ strike were disposed of in April 2024 following a formal review, retain or disposal process in line with force policy and the Data Protection Act 2018.”

