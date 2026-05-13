Polish MEP banned from UK for Tommy Robinson rally threatens to sue Keir Starmer

A right-wing Polish politician has threatened to sue Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer after he was blocked from entering the UK for the Tommy Robinson-led Unite the Kingdom rally.

Dominik Tarczynski, a member of the European parliament, is one of at least seven far-right figures banned by the Government ahead of Saturday’s central London event.

The MEP, known for his “zero illegal migration” policy, said the Home Office cancelled his electronic travel authorisation entitling him to come to Britain.

Mr Tarczynski was heavily criticised earlier this year for posting “Good job ICE” in response to the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis.

Writing on X about his ban, he said: “This is what communism looks like in the 21st century. I have just been denied entry to the UK in order to speak at the largest patriotic event in Europe.

“Starmer will be sued by me. Not the government, not the Home Office but Starmer personally. Once you lose the next election, communist, we’ll meet in court!”

Former prime minister Liz Truss described the move as “shocking”.

“Of course if Starmer got his desire to rejoin the EU – he wouldn’t be able to do this,” she said.

Sir Keir signalled a tougher stance on those he described as “far-right agitators” during a speech on Monday, saying he “will not allow people to come to the UK, threaten our communities and spread hate on our streets”.

Other right-wing personalities claiming to have been barred include Belgian politician and commentator Filip Dewinter, anti-Islam influencer Valentina Gomez, right-wing US commentator Joey Mannarino, Spanish personality Ada Lluch and Dutch anti-immigration activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek.

Saturday’s rally has been organised by Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

The previous Unite the Kingdom protest in September was attended by between 110,000 and 150,000 people.